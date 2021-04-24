$28.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce $28.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $29.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $29.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $93.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.