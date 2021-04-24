281,647 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 281,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.07% of The Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $33.95. 3,218,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

