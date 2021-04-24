$3.10 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.49. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $18.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $23.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.94. 716,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $341.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

