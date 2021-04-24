$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $10.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

AAP stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $202.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

