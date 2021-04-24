$302.75 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post sales of $302.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.50 million to $309.00 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $184.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HIMX opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.