3,079,018 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,079,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,613,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of Two Harbors Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

TWO opened at $7.49 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

