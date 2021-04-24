3,330,396 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,330,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,716,000. AMMO accounts for 1.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.79% of AMMO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMMO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 1,365,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

