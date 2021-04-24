$36.04 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post sales of $36.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $38.81 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $21.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $186.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $187.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $262.51 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

INSP stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

