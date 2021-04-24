3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,131.46

3i Group plc (LON:III) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,131.46 ($14.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,236.50 ($16.15), with a volume of 708,085 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,183.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Get 3i Group alerts:

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Also, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total value of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 900,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,744,707.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.