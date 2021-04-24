$4.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.24 and the lowest is $3.66. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of ($3.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $16.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $18.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of COF traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.68. 2,531,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $137.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.