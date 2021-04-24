$4.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings per share of $4.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.56 and the lowest is $3.99. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $20.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $256.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 19.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

