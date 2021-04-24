40,605 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 71,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $30.62.

