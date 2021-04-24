40,614 Shares in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $27.93 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

