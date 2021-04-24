$418.46 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post sales of $418.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $433.00 million. PTC posted sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $534,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,641,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after acquiring an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2,053.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 566,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $147.34 on Friday. PTC has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

