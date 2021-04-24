443,256 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,805,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.99% of Inogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $63.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.25 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $66.66.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $449,008.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,851.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. Insiders have sold a total of 95,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,974,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

