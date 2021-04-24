446,843 Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 446,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,527,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Argo Group International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Argo Group International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.