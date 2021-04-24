$483.98 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce sales of $483.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.40 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $495.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after buying an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,646,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

