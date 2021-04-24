4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $573,016.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

