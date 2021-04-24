$5.84 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post $5.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 million and the lowest is $5.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $31.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $35.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQZ shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $350,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.