$51.99 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $51.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.19 million and the highest is $53.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $220.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $229.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $246.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

