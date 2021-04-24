$517.90 Million in Sales Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to announce sales of $517.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.57 million. Grubhub posted sales of $362.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Insiders sold 13,638 shares of company stock worth $943,031 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

