$54.95 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce $54.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $55.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $30.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $205.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $207.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $220.20 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $223.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

CAMT opened at $33.08 on Friday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

