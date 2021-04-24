$549.65 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post $549.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.20 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $601.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB opened at $193.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $195.46. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

