55,277 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PCRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.