$62.14 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to post sales of $62.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $61.30 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $66.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $291.66 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $299.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,695 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

