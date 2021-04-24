6,355 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of ABNB opened at $174.25 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.62.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

