$68.22 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report sales of $68.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.94 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $74.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $279.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $286.01 million, with estimates ranging from $282.13 million to $289.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.
ROIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research
raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.
Shares of ROIC opened at $17.58 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
Recommended Story: What is net income?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $68.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.94 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $279.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.01 million, with estimates ranging from $282.13 million to $289.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research
raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.