$758.33 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $758.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.50 million and the lowest is $749.52 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $649.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,335.15 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.