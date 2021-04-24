$8.36 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report sales of $8.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.45 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $34.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.00 billion to $35.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $202.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.76 and a 200 day moving average of $176.94. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

