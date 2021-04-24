$87.79 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post sales of $87.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.63 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $74.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $365.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.60 million to $367.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $404.61 million, with estimates ranging from $401.50 million to $411.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $440,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC opened at $104.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

