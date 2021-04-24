$879.58 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report sales of $879.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.00 million and the highest is $977.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $724.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.83.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $238.69 on Friday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $114.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.