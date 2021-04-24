88mph Price Reaches $110.03 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $39.73 million and approximately $524,689.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $110.03 or 0.00216373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00056352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.36 or 0.08116597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.00645155 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.