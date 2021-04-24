8PAY Tops 1-Day Volume of $314,755.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $314,755.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,847.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.00999660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,019.67 or 1.00080836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

