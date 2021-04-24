8X8 PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.0054 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1.12 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000874 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

