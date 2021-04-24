$9.02 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce $9.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the lowest is $7.34 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

