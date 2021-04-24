$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce sales of $93.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.70 million to $93.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $390.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,837,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $63.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

