$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to announce $93.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $390.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

