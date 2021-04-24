956,952 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 956,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,187,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.22% of Provident Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 243,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

