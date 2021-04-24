A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 227,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

