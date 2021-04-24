AAX Token Price Tops $0.53 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $3.98 million and $69,539.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00063380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00056526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00091434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.00646410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.82 or 0.07856580 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

