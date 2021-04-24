Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Bokf Na’s 5th Largest Position

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 18,857 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.2% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $120,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.