Abulaba Hits Market Cap of $3,419.98 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a market cap of $3,419.98 and approximately $1,414.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

