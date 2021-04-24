Abyss Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $524,221.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $524,221.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00054833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.60 or 0.00650033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.71 or 0.07740330 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

