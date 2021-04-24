ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,378 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 486,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

