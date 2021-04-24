Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.98

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.98 and traded as high as C$19.80. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.64, with a volume of 22,203 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADN shares. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

