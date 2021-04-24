Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $171,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $291.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $172.57 and a 1-year high of $293.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders have sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

