Accolade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,676 call options on the company. This is an increase of 970% compared to the typical volume of 250 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of Accolade stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

