ACoconut (AC) Tops One Day Volume of $227,797.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. ACoconut has a market cap of $5.78 million and $227,797.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00004324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.