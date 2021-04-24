Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 108,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.02 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

