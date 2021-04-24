AdEx Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $125.88 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $125.88 million and $3.30 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.32 or 0.00643739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.25 or 0.07700126 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,522,552 coins and its circulating supply is 117,380,076 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

